Uniontown
Arnold S. "Arnie" Bittinger, 81, of Uniontown, passed suddenly Saturday January 2, 2021. He was born April 2, 1939, in Uniontown, a son of the late Jacob and Pearl Hoover Bittinger.
He was the beloved husband of the late Diane "Dolly" Fazenbaker Bittinger; brother of Ethel Memmo and Arlene Sprowls and the late Audrey Fitzpatrick, Catherine Lawrence, Roy, Burl, Freeman, Stanley, Jacob and Edwin Bittinger; a special friend Doris Wagner; and special nephew, Clark Fitzpatrick and niece Colleen Fitzpatrick and several other nieces and nephews still survive.
Arnold retired from Golden Eagle Trucking. He enjoyed many things and was always on the go. He shared many stories with whoever would listen. Arnold loved animals, especially his three little cats he left behind. Arnold will be missed by family and friends.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, visitation will be limited to family from 1 to 3 p.m., the time of a service, Friday, January 8, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension. Interment will be at Sylvan Heights Cemetery. Please wear masks and observe social distancing when visiting.
Written personal tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at ww.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.