Farmington
Arnold "Butch" Savage, 66, of Farmington, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, as a result of an accident. He was born May 20, 1953, in Markleysburg. He was a son of the late Wilber and Betty Fisher Savage.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Janice Maust; and brother Gary Savage.
He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Fike Savage; children Eugene "Bunk" Savage (Mary) of Farmington and Cathy Nace (Ed) of Confluence; brothers and sisters Joyce Savage of Morgantown, W.Va., and James "Stink" Savage (Mary) of Confluence. Also surviving are a special friend, Danielle Thompson of Farmington; four grandchildren, Edward Nace, Ashley Nace, Trisha Vansickle, Travis Savage; and five great-grandchildren.
Arnold was employed at Nemacolin Woodlands for 17 years.
Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m., the time of the service, Friday, January 17, in DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, with Pastor Dale Rexrode officiating the service.
Interment will be private for the family.
Condolences may be made to www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
