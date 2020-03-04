Arnold Timothy Cramer Jr.

New Kensington
Arnold Timothy “Timbo” Cramer Jr., 31, of New Kensington, died Saturday, February 29, 2020, at home.
He was born April 5, 1988, in Uniontown, a son of Arnold Timothy Cramer Sr. and the late Tina M. Cramer.
He worked as a carpenter for Sienna Mercato LLC.
Surviving are his father; children Kolten Edward James Cramer, Shaylynn Lynch, Rae-Onna Cramer; aunts and uncles Charles (Ann) Cramer, Ronald Cramer, Donna Cramer, Diana Layhue (George), Patty Faust, Viola Cramer, Michelle Cramer, Homer (Chris) Cramer, John (Rachelle) Cramer, Scott (Lynn) Cramer, Diane (Paul) Loar, Sharon (Robert) Carrigan; several cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother; paternal grandparents Arthur and Emma Cramer; maternal grandparents Homer and Edith Cramer; uncle George Cramer; aunts Sharon Cramer and Betty Cramer.
Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m., the time of services, Friday, March 6, in the BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, with Dr. Rev. Marvin Watson officiating.
