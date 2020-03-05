Arnold Timothy Cramer Jr.

New Kensington
Arnold Timothy "Timbo" Cramer Jr., 31, of New Kensington, died Saturday, February 29, 2020, at home.
Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m., the time of services, Friday, March 6, in the BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, with Dr. Rev. Marvin Watson officiating.
