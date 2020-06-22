Uniontown
Arrah Wanna Swift McCombs, 95, of West Mifflin, died Thursday, June 18, 2020.
She was born April 23, 1925, in Uniontown, a daughter of Charles Moore and Hanna Goodwin Swift. She grew up in Uniontown and graduated from Brownsville High School.
" A.W.", as her friends called her, was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Richard L. McCombs; her sister, Thelma (Jones of Oklahoma City; and her daughter, Lindsay Tyer.
A.W. is survived by her son, Randy McCombs of Pittsburgh; and her granddaughter, Mackenzie Tyer of Schenectady, New York.
During World War II, A.W. worked at Bell Telephone in Uniontown. While on a lunch break at the Fayette drug store and soda shop, A.W. met a handsome G.I. who had just returned home from his service in Germany. This chance meeting led to a 69-year romance with the love of her life. A.W. and Richard were married and moved to State College where Richard finished his degree in engineering. After graduation, A.W. and Richard moved to Pittsburgh and ultimately to West Mifflin, where Richard began his 46 year career with the Monongahela Connecting Railroad ( LTV Railroad system).
A.W. was a loving wife, devoted mother and enjoyed her friendships with a great cross section of people throughout Pittsburgh.
Until recently, A.W. was an active golfer at South Hills Country Club where she had been a member for 44 years. A.W. was a woman of great faith and a longtime member of the Pleasant Hills Community Presbyterian Church.
She had a sharp mind and a memory which astounded everyone around her. Along with great energy, she maintained a sense of style and fashion throughout her life. While she enjoyed shopping, she made it her mission to only buy something if it was, in her mind, a "good bargain". After Richard passed away, she found enjoyment in spending time with her pride and joy, "Diva" her dog.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, in the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 4201 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15227. A Funeral Service will take place 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, in the Pleasant Hills Community Presbyterian Church, 199 Old Clairton Road, Pleasant Hills, PA 15236, with Rev. Dr. Mark A. Whitsel officiating (EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH). Private interment will take place in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Pleasant Hills Community Presbyterian Church at the above address.
The BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, Perryopolis, has been entrusted with A.W's. professional funeral arrangements.
Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.