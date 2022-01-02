Rowes Run
Arthur Batovsky, 68, of Rowes Run, died peacefully, in his home, Tuesday, December 21, 2021. He was born November 1, 1953, in Rowes Run, a son of the late Daniel and Elizabeth Ella Higbee Batovsky Sr.
Arthur was a huge sports fan. He loved the Pittsburgh Penguins and Pirates. In his younger days, he enjoyed playing softball.
Besides his parents, Arthur was preceded in death by his brother, John; sister, Dorothy; and his beloved dog, Jake.
Left to cherish his memory are his brothers, Clyde, Daniel Jr., Martin, Louis, Edward, Frank and wife Marlene, Thomas and Erin, and Leonard and wife Angie; sister, Susan Terravecchia and husband Philip; sister-in-law, Jeanne Novotney; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be private and in the care of SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
