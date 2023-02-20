Smithfield
Monday, February 20, 2023
Arthur David Fowler, 89, of Smithfield, went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 19, 2023.
He was born August 16, 1933 to Glenn “Boone” and Mary Myers Fowler of Springhill, Pa.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Miller Fowler; parents; two brothers; three sisters; and his cherished twin, Arlene Sabatula.
Arthur was a member of Whitehouse Free Methodist Church and choir.
He was a superintendent for Martin Marietta and Benwood Limestone until retirement.
Arthur delighted in his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He loved family gatherings, singing, food, football, basketball, and, especially, the WVU Mountaineers.
He is survived by four children; Susan Carr of Smithfield, James (Tony) Fowler and wife, Sarah, of Bruceton Mills, W.Va., David Fowler and wife, Diann, of Fairmont, W.Va., and Kimberly G. Fowler, of Morgantown, W.Va.; six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be receive from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 23, at the Dean C. Whitmarsh Funeral Home, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa. the hour of the funeral service with Pastor Kenny Rockwell officiating.
Interment will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park. The family asks in lieu of flowers a donation be made in Arthur’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
