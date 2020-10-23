Mount Pleasant
Arthur F. McGee Jr., 61, of Mount Pleasant, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
He was born October 29, 1958, in Brooklyn, N.Y., a son of the late Arthur F. Sr. and Mary Wall McGee.
Early in his life he was employed at Scotto’s Pizza and Sony and he retired from Sensus- Eylem in Uniontown. He was a member of the Visitation Roman Catholic Church, Mount Pleasant.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Hendrick McGee; his children, Tara M. Hurst and her husband Steven J. of Round Hill, Va., Arthur F. McGee III of Squamish, B.C., Canada and Justin M. McGee and his wife Brittany of Mount Pleasant; three grandchildren, Hunter, Violet and Noah Hurst; one brother, Kevin McGee and his wife Maria of Delray Beach, Fla.; one sister, Mary McGee of Farmingville, N.Y.; his pet grand dogs, Finn and Miya; and his cat, Martie.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by many other pets who he was very fond of.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 406 E. Washington Street, Mount Pleasant, where a Blessing Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church. Please know that masks will be required in the funeral home and at church and please adhere to social distancing. To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
