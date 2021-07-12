Farmington
Arthur Frazee, 71, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Arthur was born on June 29, 1950, in Markleysburg, son of the late Ruth Frazee.
He grew up in Markleysburg with a passion for softball, playing in multiple leagues, including for the Mountain Fellowship Center and tournaments throughout the area. Arthur retired from Fike's Dairy after 25 years. He was also an avid golfer, having worked for 19 years on the golf course at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort. Arthur was a lifetime member and former president of the Farmington Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a lifetime member of the Wharton Township Hunting and Fishing Club.
Arthur will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Robin Frazee; daughters, Angela Kassouf, Emily Umbel and husband Lance Umbel, Amber Frazee, and only fur-son Tater; grandchildren, Cecil Kassouf and fiancee Brianna Harr, Hunter Kassouf, and Seth Kassouf; grand-dogs, Hope, Joey, and Bear; along with numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his mother, Arthur is preceded in death by his siblings.
There will be no funeral services held, as Arthur has chosen to donate his body to science. A small memorial will be held with details to be announced at a later date. Contributions in memory of Arthur can be made to the Farmington Volunteer Fire Department, 119 Elliotsville Road, Farmington, PA 15437.
