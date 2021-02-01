Arthur H. McClelland, Jr.

Brownsville
Arthur H. "Art" McClelland, Jr., 84, of Brownsville, passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021 in Washington Hospital. He was born in Pittsburgh, on October 27, 1936, a son of the late Arthur, and Mary Snyder McClelland, Sr.
Art was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who his granddaughter affectionately called, "Poppy".
Art graduated from Brownsville High School in 1954 and served in the U.S. Army. He retired from Columbia Gas Co. of PA in 2000 after 46 years of service. He was a dedicated member of the South Brownsville Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1, where he gave of his time and talent as Chief Engineer, Trustee, and mechanic. He also served on numerous committees, which included being chairman of the annual Brownsville Firemen's Community Kennywood Picnic for many years. He was a member of the Fayette County Fireman's Association and Western Pennsylvania Chiefs and Assistant Chief's Association. He was also a member of Fort Burd United Presbyterian Church.
Art is survived by his wife of 53 years, Connie L. Franks McClelland; his daughter, Jodi Alessio of Elizabeth; his granddaughter, Madison Alessio; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, in the Skirpan Funeral Home, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA A funeral Service will be held 12 p.m. on Wednesday with the Rev. Jane Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park. Due to Covid-19, social distancing and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the South Brownsville Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
