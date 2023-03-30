Laughlintown
Arthur J. Boyle Jr., of Laughlintown, died peacefully, in his home, surrounded by his family, Sunday, March 26, 2023, at the age of 90.
He is survived by seven children, Arthur III, Elizabeth (Sean), B. Patrick, John (Sheri), Terence (Shari), Teig (Patricia), Morgan; along with 13 loving grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and several nephews and nieces.
Arthur was predeceased by his parents, Arthur J. Boyle and Margaret Campbell Boyle; his brother, John; and his beloved wife, JoAnne Woodyard Boyle.
Arthur was born in Grays Landing, a two mile stretch of land dotted with coke ovens at the base of the Monongahela River. He grew up in Scottdale and attended Villanova University and Saint Vincent College, graduating with a degree in economics. While there he met the love of his life, JoAnne Woodyard, and moved to Greensburg, where they raised seven(!) children.
Early in his career, Art served as director of economic development for Westmoreland County, where he created the blueprint for a number of industrial parks in the region. Art was, at heart, though, an entrepreneur. Armed with no more than a small nest egg from his mother and an outsized appetite for risk, he formed Boyle Land and Fuel, a successful surface mining company located not far from where he was born.
His employees remember him as being tough, but fair, and above all, loyal. He was sensitive to the hardships of others, and gave generously to the southwestern Pennsylvania communities, where he made his living.
His civic engagements were not limited to philanthropy. He ran for public office several times (once to try to abolish the office of prothonotary); saved a paupers' cemetery in Westmoreland County from development; and collaborated with Rails to Trails to provide access to the scenic riverside pathways that run along his property.
As a young man, Art enjoyed playing the piano, a talent his cousin, George recalls made him a favorite at the University of Pennsylvania fraternity parties. He also relished the outdoors. He liked to fish, hunt, and shoot skeet and trap, a pastime that he shared with his children and grandchildren.
He delighted in music, from Rachmaninoff to "Rapid Roy," Irish whiskey, the lush landscapes of the Scalp Level artists, and the poetry of W. B. Yeats. A well thumbed edition could always be found on his bed stand.
Art loved his parents, family and friends fiercely, but he loved his wife, JoAnne, a wee bit more. He was proud of her achievements and championed her rise from college professor to university president every step of the way. He often referred to himself as Prince Philip and was happy to play a supporting role as her star rose.
Art will be remembered by his friends, children and grandchildren for his zest for life. He was a raucous (at times), deeply compassionate man who looked great in a bow tie, loved God and country, and was grateful to have been given 90 wild and wonderful years.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 31, in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME, 409 West Pittsburgh Street, Greensburg, 724-837-0020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, April 1, at Seton Hill University in the Saint Joseph Chapel, One University Drive, Greensburg. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the Chapel.
For information about parking and directions to Saint Joseph Chapel, please call 724-552-4366.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances, in Art's honor, can be made to the Sisters Of Charity or Seton Hill University, One University Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.
Art's family has entrusted his care to the PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., Greensburg.
For condolences or directions, visit pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.