Long Branch
Arthur J. Sloan, 80, of Long Branch, passed away peacefully January 28, 2020, at the Monongahela Valley Hospital. Arthur was born April 11, 1939, a son of the late Dail and Ann Johnson Sloan.
After high school, Arthur would go on to attend California State College and West Virginia University. Following his master's degree, he worked as a guidance counselor at the California Area School District where he retired after many years. Art was a member of the Free & Accepted Masons Lodge of California. He was also known in the community for maintaining the farm on which he raised his family, his love for animals and his work as an insurance agent.
Arthur is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Chilzer Sloan; his son, Dale (Lisa) Sloan of Republic; four daughters, Debra Sloan (Allan) Shiflett of Bethel Park, Brenda (William) Valla of Long Branch, Marla (David) King of Fallowfield Township and Tracy Sloan or San Francisco. He also leaves behind his sister, Marie Ulens of Georgia; seven grandchildren, Rachael (James) Blankenship, Victoria King, Valerie Sloan, Brady King, Amanda Sloan, Matthew Shiflett, Emily Sloan; and great-granddaughter, Madison Blankenship; and his stepchildren, Sam, Mike, John, Steve, Rob and Christine Selinger.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Grant Sloan; and his sister, Joan Wooldridge.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the SCHROCK-H0GAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 226 Fallowfield Avenue, Charleroi. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Howe Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schrock-hogan.com.
