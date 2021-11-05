Perryopolis
Arthur John "Art" Dziedzicki, 84, of Perryopolis, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, in WVU Medical Center Uniontown Hospital. He was born January 30, 1937, in Star Junction, a son of Frank and Ethel Ladomersky Dziedzicki.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Jean Gilland, Robert Dziedzicki, Isabelle Rosinski, infant sister Ruth Dziedzicki, Ralph Dziedzicki and Elanor Habina.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Linda Shallenberger Dziedzicki of Connellsville; four children, Leslie Novotney, husband Alan of Brier Hill and their children, David and wife Paige, Cole, and Ryan; Michael A. Dziedzicki and companion Virginia of Vanderbilt; John A. Dziedzicki of Connellsville; Amy Zeigler, companion Matt of Connellsville and their children, Lindsay and grandpa's beloved grandpuppy, "Maggie Mae"; Timothy and wife Mackenzie; beloved great-granddaughter, Stella; Kate and Nathan; a brother, Emmett Dziedzicki and wife Ruthann of Morrell; and many nieces, nephews and their families.
Art retired from Republic, now L.T.V., Steel Corporation after 38 years of dedicated employment. He was a graduate of Uniontown High School, and proudly served his country with the United States Army during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He enjoyed working with his brother Emmett on the family farm, gardening and hunting. He had a deep appreciation for nature and the great outdoors.
The family would like to extend special thanks for the wonderful care provided by his care team at the Uniontown Hospital, Amedisys Hospice, and Dr. Ahmed and the Oncology staff.
In his memory, please make contributions to the charity of your choosing.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, November 5, and from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. funeral service Saturday, November 6, with the Rev. Mike Lyons officiating, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown.
Interment will follow in Bowman-Flatwoods Cemetery, Vanderbilt, where military honors will be accorded by George C. Marshall Amvets Post 103.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.