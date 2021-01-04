Lake Lynn
Arthur L. King, 85, of Lake Lynn, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021, at the Sundale Rest Home in Morgantown. Born in Lake Lynn April 1, 1935, he was a son of the late David and Reaver Pruitt King.
Art was skilled in all aspects of building and construction and had worked for Jim Prete's Rental Company in Morgantown for 45 years.
Surviving are his four sons and their wives, Rocky and Rita King of Greensboro, Danny and Kim King of Lake Lynn, Mark and Jamie King and Scott and Teresa King, all of New Geneva; 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Esther Dillow of Point Marion.
His wife, Mildred H. Stoner King, passed away September 28, 2013. Also deceased are sisters, Willma "Honey" Jordan, Pauline Sines and Virginia Westfall Horkett; and a brother, Earl King.
Friends will be received in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Wednesday. Private interment will be in Wolf's Cemetery, Dilliner.
CDC recommendations will be observed in the funeral home.
