Lake Lynn
Arthur “Art” Lane Grimes, 79, of Frankford, Del., formerly Lake Lynn, died Sunday, December 13, 2020. Born April 26, 1941, he was a son of the late Wade Grimes and Ethel Corder Grimes Beardsley and stepson of Virgil Beardsley.
Art proudly served his country as an officer in the U.S. Navy. He spent most of his professional career as a supervisor for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in Uniontown, eventually retiring and adopting the beach life near Ocean City, Md.
Art’s upbringing in the country instilled in him a love for working the land that stayed with him his whole life - neighbors passing by the house were never surprised to find Art outside mowing the lawn or working in the garden. He loved Johnny Cash and other music of his era, and his signature dance move was the twist. A beloved father and grandfather, Art’s legacy of a strong work ethic, faith, and family live on.
Art is survived by his children, Leslie R. Grimes-Alvarado, husband Jose A. Alvarado and granddaughters Lexie L. Alvarado and Ellie R. Alvarado of Germantown, Md.; Heidi L. Grimes of Ocean City; Janelle L. Fluharty, husband John D. Fluharty and granddaughter Aislyn C. Fluharty of Newbury Park, Calif.; and Justin L. Grimes, wife Jenny L. Grimes and grandchildren Ryder L. Grimes and Charlotte “Charlie” L. Grimes of Selbyville, Del.
Art was preceded in death by wives Cinda S. Grimes, Cynthia G. Grimes, and Judith A. Grimes.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, services will be planned for a later time.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the St. Martin’s In The Field Episcopal Church in Selbyville, Del., https://episcopalchurch.org/parish/st-martin-fields-selbyville-de. The family would like to extend special thanks to Father Duffy for his extraordinary counsel of Art as a long-time member of the church family.
