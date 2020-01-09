Formerly of Lake Lynn
Arthur Maxwell Ruble, 86, of Carlisle, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at his home. Born March 14, 1933 in Lake Lynn to the late Leon and Vera Kanapky Ruble, he was a retired U.S. Air Force veteran, having served during both the Korean War and in Vietnam, where he was a part of the Special Forces.
Art was a former employee of the Veterans Administration in Lexington, a member of American Legion Post 17, an Honorable Kentucky Colonel and a member of the Blue Licks Christian Church.
Surviving are a daughter, Kay (Paul) Mann, of Carlisle; a daughter-in-law, Jolene Ruble of Carlisle; a sister, Lois (Dale) Jenkins of Connellsville; two grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by wife Helen Jean Vanlandingham Ruble; a son, Michael R. Ruble; two granddaughters; and 10 brothers and sisters, Clarence Kanapky, Kathryn Millazzo, Bernice Hlatky, Leon Ruble Jr., Helen Jane Miller, Thomas Ruble, Esther Mankins, Robert Ruble, Bernard Ruble and Delores Ruble.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, January 10, in MATHERS-GAUNCE FUNERAL HOME in Carlisle, Ky. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Carlisle Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Thursday.
Memorials may be offered to either the American Legion Post 17 or the Blue Licks Christian Church, both in Carlisle, Kentucky. www.herod-rishel.com
