Uniontown
Arthur P. Tonozzi, 78, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 in the Uniontown Hospital. He was born October 27, 1942 in Star Junction, a son of the late Primo Tonozzi and Mary Trevisanutto Tonozzi.
Art graduated from Frazier High School with the class of 1960, then received a degree in Education from California State Teachers College in 1960. He taught history at Mount Pleasant High School for a short period followed by Law School at West Virginia University where he graduated in 1968 with a Juris Doctorate. Art represented the United Mine Workers of America for several years along with servicing his community in his private practice until retirement.
He was a faithful member of St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church of Uniontown, Sons of Italy Lodge #231 of Uniontown, the Uniontown Country Club, and the PA and Fayette Bar Associations. Art was an avid golfer, enjoyed reading, boating and spending time with his family.
Left to cherish Art's memory are his loving wife of 52 years, Joyce Celaschi Tonozzi; three children, Paula (Tim) Barry of Morgantown, W.Va., Thomas (Allyson) Tonozzi of Hudson, Ohio, and Todd Tonozzi of Uniontown; four grandchildren, Christopher and Nicholas Barry and Camryn and Cade Tonozzi; and a brother, Ronald Tonozzi of Walnut Cove, N.C.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, Inc., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA where family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 22nd with prayers of transference at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass celebrating Art's life at 10 a.m. with Father Anthony Klimko as Celebrant. Interment will follow in Mount Macrina Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Art may be made to St. Therese R.C. Church.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.