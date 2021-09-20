Uniontown
Arthur Phillip Guseman "Phill", 69, husband to Sandra B. Guseman, passed away at Medical University of South Carolina on Monday, September 13, 2021.
Phill was born in Uniontown, on September 18, 1951 to the late Arthur Phillip Guseman and the late Fay Moore Guseman.
Known to many as "Goose", he is survived by his wife of 43 years; two sons, Andrew Guseman (Hilary) of Parrish, Fla.; Benjamin Guseman of Charlottesville, Va.; a daughter, Brittany McClafferty (James) of Pawleys Island, S.C.; 9 grandchildren, Kaiya, Jayden, Ava, Kaitlyn, Aiden, Anthony, Sam, Anneliese, Trip; one brother, John Guseman (Judy) of Uniontown; and his in-laws, Daniel and Barbara Beard.
He delighted in the Lord, his family, and serving others. He could fix anything, had a smile for everybody, and freely shared the grace that had transformed his life.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9th, at Pawleys Island Community Church Chapel, 10304 Ocean Hwy, Pawleys Island, SC 29585.
Arrangements entrusted to Graham Funeral Home, 843 -527-4419.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grahamfuneralhome.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.