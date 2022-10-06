Masontown
Arthur Samuel Cerullo Sr., 80, of Masontown, died peacefully Tuesday, October 4, 2022. He was born Monday, August 17, 1942, to the late Antoinette and Samuel Cerullo, in Masontown.
On September 19, 1964, he married the love of his life, Charlotte "Teddi" Smillie Cerullo, with whom he shared a long and happy marriage. He has missed her everyday since her death.
He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown. Art was a lifetime member of the Italo-American Club in Masontown.
Art enjoyed woodworking and teaching his grandchildren math. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, which he enjoyed doing with his son, and he adored spending time with his great-grandsons.
He was employed by J. Lynmar Manufacturing Company for many years. He then worked for Coll Electrical after his retirement.
Arthur spent a lot of his free time building specialty wood products; many local churches, funeral homes, and businesses are blessed to have a piece of him within them. Art passed on his knowledge and love of woodworking and crafts to his daughter. He also enjoyed winemaking. His wine was chosen as "People's Choice" at the Italo-American Club at various wine tasting events. If you had a free minute he would always pour you a glass.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Teddi Cerullo; and son-in-law, Kenneth P. Riggin.
Cherished memories of a loving and generous husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and cousin will be embraced by son, Arthur Cerullo Jr. and wife, Mary; daughter, Faith Cerullo Riggin and fiance, Tod L'Hommedieu; grandchildren, Christina Cerullo Williams, Amber N. Riggin, Hayley J. Riggin, Devin L'Hommedieu, and Brenna L'Hommedieu; great-grandsons, Aidon and Cason; his "brother and sisters", the Mojock Families; and many other cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 515 N. Main Street, Masontown, from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 6, and until 9:30 a.m., when prayers of transfer will be said, Friday, October 7. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.