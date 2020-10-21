Dilliner
Arthur "Butch" Swearingen, 76, of Dilliner, died Monday, October 19, 2020, in his home, following a lengthy illness. Born in Morgantown, W.Va., May 28, 1944, he was a son of the late Owen Lee and Juanita Ruth Hoard Swearingen.
A 1963 graduate of Mapletown High School, he honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. In the coal mines, "Butch" was a certified electrician, a miner, and a heavy equipment operator loading barges, and a member of the United Mine Workers of America. An avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing and working with wood.
Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Patricia Ann Becker Swearingen; two children, Rusty Lee (Lana) Swearingen of Greensboro and Randi Lynn (Stephen Halow) Swearingen of Waynesburg; four grandchildren, Sydni, Sebastian and Peyton Chambers, and Koty Lee Swearingen; and two sisters and their husbands, Juanita Ruth and Earl David Dilliner of Bridge City, Texas, and Mary Jane and Gerry Hess of Akron, Ohio.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m., the time of a brief service, Thursday, October 22, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, with Pastor David McElroy officiating. Interment will be private. CDC recommendations will be observed in the funeral home.
