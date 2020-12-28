Uniontown
Arthur T. Tracy, 80, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, in his home, Friday, December 25, 2020. He was born December 10, 1940, in Uniontown, a son of the late Merle L. Tracy and Ida E. Perry Tracy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jane Clemmer; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edward and Helen Petro; and two brothers-in-law, Wayne Lindsay and Russell Clemmer.
Arthur was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church of Uniontown, and a graduate of St. John's High School Class of 1958, where he was the class president.
He also served his country honorably in the United States Army Reserve.
Arthur was the owner and operator of Service Star Hardware of Masontown, and Tracy's Trustworthy Hardware of Uniontown. Before his retirement, he enjoyed working for 12 years as the maintenance supervisor at South Fayette Nursing Center, where he formed wonderful friendships with the patients and staff.
Arthur had served as past president and board member of ECHO Child Development Centers, and had been a member of the Masontown Rotary Club and the Amvets Post 103, Hopwood.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 57 years, Sandra K. Petro Tracy; their children, Sue Wright and husband Jay of Belton, S.C., Michael J. Tracy of Annapolis, Md., and Christopher T. Tracy and wife Shannon of Davis, Calif.; beloved grandchildren Alexandra and Jared Wright, and Paige, Adele and Sebastian Tracy; cherished great-granddaughter Josselyn Wright; a sister, Jean Lindsay of Uniontown; and several nieces and nephews and their families.
A private visitation for the immediate family will be held in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., when prayers of transfer will be said, Tuesday, December 29, 2020 from 10am until 12pm, when Prayers of Transfer will be said. Veterans' honors will be accorded at the funeral home.
The Funeral Mass for family and friends will follow at 12:30 p.m. in St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 50 Jefferson Street, Uniontown. Please wear protective masks and observe social distancing guidelines by the CDC.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to St. John's Roman Catholic Church or St. John's School.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.