Fayette City
Arthur W. Cassin, 69, of Fayette City, formerly of Newell, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021, in Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital.
He was born November 11, 1952, in Charleroi, son of Frank A. Cassin, Sr. and Virginia Brashear Cassin.
He retired from Bolt Tech.
He is survived by his son, Michael Cassin and wife Christina, of Newell; daughter, Artilee Rands, of Charleroi; two grandsons, Michael Cassin, Jr. and Frank Cassin; one sister, Susan Livingstone and husband James, of Newell; companion Linda Lynch, her daughter Amanda Lynch, and her children.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Frank A. Cassin Jr., killed in Vietnam; brother, John Katalinas; and son-in-law, Brandon Rands.
Private services were conducted for the family.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Eley/McCrory Funeral Home, Inc., Fayette City.
