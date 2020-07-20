Asenath Julia Rose

California
Asenath Julia Lawver Rose, 72, of California, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.
She was born July 23, 1947, in Brier Hill, PA a daughter of the late Amnie and Caroline Stillwagon Lawver.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by 11 brothers and sisters.
Asenath loved her family and the Lord. She belonged to Blainesburg Bible Church in Brownsville. She enjoyed serving her church and cooking. She was grateful for her kind and compassionate minister, Rev. Frank Menhart, Jr, who has always been like family to her.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Donald Rose and wife Anelle, David Rose and wife Robin, Ronnie Kotfis and wife Autumn, Nathan Kotfis and wife Jessica and James Higgins and wife Krista; five grandchildren, Jamarr Dates, Jarell Dates, Amelia Rose, Iris Kotfis and Corbin Kotfis; two great-grandchildren, Amarrah Dates and Mase Smith; brother, Alonzo "Lonnie" Lawver; sister, Thelma Adkins and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, and until 11 a.m. Tuesday, the hour of service at the BLAINESBURG BIBLE CHURCH, 104 4TH BLVD, BROWNSVILLE, PA 15417, with Rev. Frank Menhart, Jr. officiating.
Interment will follow in Mount Tabor Cemetery, Connellsville, PA.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Blainesburg Bible Church, 104 4th Blvd. Brownsville, PA 15417.
Professional services and arrangements are in the care of NOVAK FUNERAL HOME 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
