Uniontown
Ashby B. Kifer, 77 of Uniontown, passed away October 20, 2021. He was born February 15, 1944 in Uniontown, the son of the late Ashby L. Kifer and Clarice Weasenforth Kifer.
He is survived by his wife Rosa Lee Gatts Kifer; children Douglas Kifer (Katy) of Hopwood, Kelli Bolish (Daniel) of Hopwood; grandchildren Troy Kifer of Hopwood, Abigail Bolish of Hopwood; three brothers Francis Kifer of Uniontown, Dale Kifer of Uniontown, Randy Kifer of Uniontown.
He served in the United States Navy during Vietnam. He was a retired coal miner with Consol Energy
All visitation and services will be private for the family and under the direction by the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD.
Interment will be private for the family.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com
