Dunbar
Ashley Crayton Lowden, 35, of Dunbar, passed suddenly Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was born June 27, 1984, in Uniontown, a daughter of Allen and Deborah Softa Crayton.
She was the beloved wife of Aaron Lowden and loving mother to their daughters, Rylee and Sadie; sister to Brandi (DJ) Mancini and Cody (Jamie) Crayton; aunt to Elle, Nola, Arianna and Brynlee; granddaughter of Frank Softa and Linda Wagner; niece of several loving aunts and uncles; daughter-in-law of Dale and Carla Lowden; sister-in-law of Kent (Julie) Lowden.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Shirley Softa and Donald Crayton.
Ashley graduated from Laurel Highlands High School (2002) and Vet Tech Institute in Pittsburgh. She was proud to be a Certified Veterinary Technician. Ashley was a loved member of the Valley Veterinary Service, Inc. family, where she worked for the past 15 years. She was active throughout her youth in the Fayette County 4-H program showing livestock.
Ashley was an avid hunter and outdoorswoman. She touched the lives of many through compassion, generosity, understanding, laughter and her faith in the Lord. Her greatest joy was spending time with her husband and daughters making memories on their family farm.
Funeral services will be private and a celebration of life will be held at her home on a later date.
Announcement by STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown. Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
