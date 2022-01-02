formerly of Grindstone
Ashley M. Kopec Sampson, 37, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Grindstone, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, December 29, 2021, in her residence. She was born March 6, 1984, in Uniontown, a daughter of Mark A. and Debra Murray Kopec.
Ashley was Catholic by faith, worked as an accountant and had a deep love for her family and animals.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Norman and Mildred Murray; paternal grandmother, Elsie Kopec; and godmother, Christina Show.
In addition to her parents, Mark and Debbie Kopec of Grindstone, Ashley is survived by her paternal grandfather, Edward Kopec Sr. of Edenborn; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Ashley's family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, January 2, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic; visitation will continue from noon until the 1 p.m. hour of service, with Pastor Ronald Boyd officiating, Monday, January 3. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.