Connellsville
Ashley Nicole Allison, 24, of Connellsville, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021, in Vanderbilt. She was born March 9, 1997, a daughter of Francis Allison III and Billie Jo Richter Allison.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her child, Skylar Rae Timms of Trafford; sisters Mary F. Allison, Amber L. Allison, Bobbie J. Allison, all of Connellsville; aunts Donna J. Leasure, Wanda L. DeWitt, Sara Fredericks, Anne Taylor; uncles Donald C. Kuhns Jr., Bobby J. Kuhns, Jim Fisher, Don Kuhns, Steven Kuhns; and many cousins, great-aunts and great-uncles who will truly miss her.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Francis and Louise Allison; maternal grandparents Wanda J. Thomas (Leasure) and Donald C. Kuhns Sr.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 29, in the Christian Church of Connellsville, 212 Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville.
Ashley's professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Perryopolis.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
