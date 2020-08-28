Uniontown
Auberta Ann Crawford Parke, 94, of Pittsburgh, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in her home. She was born March 5, 1926, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Albert Rush Crawford and Pauline White Crawford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Jones Parke Jr.; and son Eric Crawford Parke.
Auberta was a 1944 graduate of Uniontown High School. She was a member of Pleasant Hills Presbyterian Church.
Left to cherish Auberta's memory are her daughter, Priscilla Parke Betancourt of East Quoque, N.Y.; grandchildren Danielle Colette Betancourt of Brooklyn, N.Y., Paige Elena Betancourt Bentz of Louisville, Ky., Lauren Celena Betancourt and Stephanie Parke Richardson of Pittsburgh.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where the family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 28, and 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., the time of a service celebrating Auberta's life, Saturday, August 29, with the Rev. Jim Gear officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Auberta can be made to the Gallagher Foundation, 1370 Washington Pike, Suite 401B, Bridgeville, PA 15017.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com. and on the funeral home Facebook page.
