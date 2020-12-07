Brownfield
Audra Lynn Kemp Shipley, 46, of Brownfield, passed away after a short illness Saturday, December 5, 2020. She was born September 27, 1974, in Uniontown.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Russell Shipley; and two sons, Kyle (Kenzie) of Centerville and Russell (Kayla) of Honolulu, Hawaii. Audra leaves her beloved grandchildren, KJ and Kadynce (Kyle and Kenzie) and Lennon and Roman (Russell and Kayla).
Audra was a daughter of John and Gail Rable Kemp of Hopwood. She leaves one brother, John (Teresa) Kemp of Brownfield; one nephew, John (Heidi); two nieces, Hannah (Devin) and Savannah (Blaine). Audra also leaves behind her beloved puppies, Mya and Storm, whom adored her and never left her side. Audra leaves several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Audra was predeceased by her mother-in-law, Millie Shipley and father-in-law Philip Shipley; grandparents James and Betty Rable, and John and Phylis Kemp. She was also predeceased by uncle Danny Kemp and aunt and uncle Shirley and Butch Jenkins, also aunt Melinda (Bill) Cobert.
Audra had a beautiful smile; when she smiled, it made you smile. She cherished her grandchildren and enjoyed every moment she spent with them. She enjoyed many shenanigans with her cousins and always could do it better than her brother John! She enjoyed spending holidays with her grandparents, and she really enjoyed taking her grandmother shopping at the Dollar General and the Salvation Army. Audra will be truly missed by her entire family circle.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, and until 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 9, when a service will be held. Interment will be private for the family. Due to Covid-19, everyone if required to have a mask on to be able to enter the premises of the building and social distancing will be in effect during all visitation and services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crawford Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.