Brownfield
Audra Lynn Kemp Shipley, 46, of Brownfield, passed away after a short illness Saturday, December 5, 2020.
Friends were received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday December 8. Visitation continues until 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 9, when a service will be held. Interment will be private for the family. Due to Covid-19 everyone if required to have a mask on to be able to enter the premises of the building and social distancing will be in effect during all visitation and services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crawford Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.