Uniontown
Audrey Ann Clingan, 91, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023. She was born June 4, 1931, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Harry Hines and Ruth Crossland Hines.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, John Miller; and her second husband, George Clingan; her brother, Harry Hines Jr.; and a sister, Polly Wright.
She is survived by her children, Mary Lou Zaccheus, June Durst (James), Sharon Miller Ciarlo, Rebecca McGifford, Cindy Miller, Susan Hull (Vincent), Judy Villegas (Martin), Robin Mattis (Frank), John Miller Jr. (Joyce), Polly Walkos (Terry), Beth Herring (Brian); 21 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren. Services will be private for the family and under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
