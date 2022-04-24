Monarch
Audrey Ann Mazurik, 78, of Monarch, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022. She was born August 22, 1943, in Mammoth, a daughter of the late Harold and Leoma Fike Marks.
Audrey worked at the former Pechin's Market, Dunbar for many years.
Audrey is survived by her husband, George A. Mazurik Sr.; two sons, George A. Mazurik Jr., and David Mazurik, all of Monarch; a daughter, Debra Papincak and husband Wayne of Juniata; three grandchildren, Wayne Papincak, Michila Mazurik and Scott Marks; and one sister, Donna Humphry.
In addition to her parents, Audrey was predeceased by a granddaughter, Melissa Papincak.
There will be no public viewing or visitation. Arrangements under the direction of the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. 1st Street, West Side, Connellsville, (724) 628-9033.
