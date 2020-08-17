Amend
Audrey Faye Fitzpatrick, 79, of Amend, passed away peacefully, with her loving family by her side, Thursday, August 13, 2020.
She was born October 23, 1940.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Jacob Bittinger and Pearl Hoover Bittinger; loving husband Clark "Bugger" Fitzpatrick; her daughter Deborah Fitzpatrick-Rollison; and siblings.
Surviving are sons Clark Fitzpatrick Jr. and wife Colleen, James Fitzpatrick and wife Terri, Timothy Fitzpatrick and David Fitzpatrick; daughter Joni Fitzpatrick Rhodes and husband Lester; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; brother, Arnold Bittinger and sisters, Arlene Sproles and Ethel Memmo.
Audrey loved to read her Bible, write poetry and loved her family.
She was a member of the Triumphant Fellowship Church.
The family will greet friends and family in the Triumphant Fellowship Church, 871 McClellandtown Road, McClellandtown, PA 15458, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 16, and from 9 to 11 a.m., the time of a funeral service, Monday, August 17.
Interment will be at a later date in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Triumphant Fellowship Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, Fairchance.
