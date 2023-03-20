On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, Audrey Faye Martin passed on to join the love of her life, Emmet "Marty" Martin.
At her request, a private family only service will be held by CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment will be held in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
(0) comments
