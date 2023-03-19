On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, Audrey Faye Martin passed on to join the love of her life, Emmet "Marty" Martin.
Born February 8, 1926, the daughter of the late Jacob F. and Catherine Springer.
She is survived by her seven children, Charles E. "Buddy" and wife, Jean, Rebecca K. Sheperd, Mark L. and wife, Sue Ellen, Kathryn J. "Kassie", Cynthia L. Robinson and husband, Rob, Jacob F. and wife, Elizabeth, and David B. and wife, Leslie; 18 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her two sisters, Hester Jean Stillwagon and Linda Scott.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Hess; and her brother, Frank "Ick" Springer.
She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and her family was the center of her life.
Special thanks to the staff of Monarch Meadow, who went above and beyond with their care to make the last years of her life comfortable, and to Amedisys for their care the last several months.
At her request, a private family only service will be held by CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment will be held in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
