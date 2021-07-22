Brownsville
Audrey J. Crockett, 89, of Brownsville, Centerville Borough, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, in her home.
She was born December 26, 1931, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late William J. and Audrey Horton Lane.
Audrey was a graduate of Centerville High School and California University of Pennsylvania where she received her bachelor's degree and master's degree in education.
Mrs. Crockett retired from the Bethlehem-Center School District where she worked as an elementary school teacher for 35 years.
She was a member of the Pennsylvania State Education Association and the First United Methodist Church of Denbo.
Audrey enjoyed traveling, reading and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was also an avid walker who spent every day until her health would not allow walking the Greene River Trail.
On December 30, 1949, she married William C. Crockett, who died June 25, 1990. They celebrated 40 years of marriage.
Surviving are four daughters, Jill Crockett Micsky (Bill) of S.C., Jan Crockett of Marianna, Dr. Jean Crockett Faieta of Edinboro and Judy Lake (Andrew) of Westminster, Colo.; one sister-in-law, Madeline Crockett of Red Bank, N.J.; seven grandchildren, Bradley Micsky, Jeffrey Micsky, Autumn Atzert, Ashley Thiessen, Nina L. Dore, Maurice M. Faieta II and Catherine Chianese; 10 great-grandchildren; one niece and two nephews.
Deceased is a brother, William C. Lane.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the JOHN B. GREENLEE FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 24, with Pastor Brian Carroll officiating. Interment will follow in Westland Cemetery, Brownsville. Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to: Foundation of California University of PA, P.O. Box 668, California, PA 15419 re: Audrey Crockett Scholarship.
