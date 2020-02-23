Allison
Audrey J. Miller Boyd, 88, of Allison, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020, in Jefferson Hospital.
Friends will be received on Sunday, February 23, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.. 164 South Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, and on Monday until 11 a.m., the hour of service, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
