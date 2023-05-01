California
Audrey Jean Sepesy, 89, of California, died Friday, April 28, 2023.
She was born Tuesday, April 10, 1934, in Walkertown, a daughter of the late Edward and Ruth Hornbake LeJohn.
She was a member of the United Methodist of California.
Mrs. Sepesy was a teacher in the California Area School District for 45 years, and an adjunct instructor at Cal-U and The Pennsylvania State University. She was known for pioneering research in the 1970s in the field of gifted / talented education, and contributed findings to several groundbreaking studies with her colleague Sally Aglio. She was twice nominated for the Walt Disney Corporation Teacher of the Year award, and in 2000 was a regional semi-finalist. She served on several community, church, and regional boards throughout the years.
In addition to her parents, Audrey was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Sepesy (1987); and her sister, Dennise Shepley (2002).
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Chris Sepesy of Pittsburgh; her niece, Dianna Shepley, of York; another niece, Christine Castner Stolinski, of North Huntington; and her very best friend, Emmilou Stewart.
Friends will be received in the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Funeral Services will be in the California United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, with Reverend Dawn Hargraves officiating. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church on Wednesday morning. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Washington County Humane Society, 1527 Route 136, Eighty Four, PA 15330.
