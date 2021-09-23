Uniontown
Audrey Jean Sholtz, affectionately known as Jean, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at the age of 86.
Jean was born February 18, 1935, in Jefferson, to the late Harold and Gladys Jackson Hall.
Jean was a member of Cherry Tree Alliance Church, which she attended since 1968. A homemaker by trade, Jean considered her biggest life accomplishment to be lovingly raising three children and helping to raise two granddaughters.
Jean is finally reunited with her husband of 61 years, Andrew Thomas Sholtz Jr., and her son, Kraig Douglas Sholtz, both of whom she missed dearly after their passing.
Left to cherish her memory are daughter Vicki J. Gall and husband Taylor; son Andrew Kent Sholtz; beloved granddaughters Taylor Elizabeth Gall, and Marissa Gall Grimm and husband Justin; sister Evelyn Faye George and husband Howard; and her furbaby, Salem.
Family and friends can celebrate her life at THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 24, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Saturday, September 25, with Pastor David Goodin of The Cherry Tree Alliance Church officiating. Entombment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
