Brownsville
Audrey L. Rummell, 90, of Brownsville, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022.
She was born on April 13, 1931, in Brownsville, daughter of the late Raymond and Ellen Sheets Neel.
Audrey was a member of The South Brownsville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, and a former member of The Roscoe American Legion.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Rummell, Jr.; son, Lance Rummell; and two brothers, Raymond Donald Neel and Nelson Neel.
Audrey is survived by her son, Tracy L. Rummell and his wife Colleen, Brownsville; her beloved grandson, Brennan Rummell and girlfriend Rachel Bohna, Brownsville; daughter-in-law, Sandy Rummell, Brownsville; special niece, Arleen Ptak and her husband Frank and family.
Also survived by Alexandra, Katie, Ricky, Patrick, Braden, and Ella; whom Audrey considered her grandchildren; two cats, Pokey and Dusty; several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in THE SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, where a Funeral Service will be held with Pastor Rodney Johnson Officiating. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
