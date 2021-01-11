Uniontown
Audrey Lough Crumrine Byers, 90, of Uniontown, passed away on Thursday, January 7th, 2021 at Henry Clay Villa.
She was born on November 13, 1930 in Deemston Borough, a daughter of the late Audley S. and Freda D. Show Crumrine.
Audrey graduated from Centerville High School, Class of 1948.
She was a member of Pleasant View Presbyterian Church.
She was formerly employed at The Gallatin National Bank in Brownsville, as a Bookkeeper and also at T' EAZ Glass. Audrey enjoyed music, church, singing, painting, her grandchildren, and sweets.
Audrey was preceded in death by her husband, Dale R. Byers; son, Jeffrey Dale Byers; sister, Yvonne Greyhosky; brother, Dave Crumrine.
She is survived by three children, Mark Byers, Uniontown, Sherry Maczko and husband John, Uniontown, David Byers and wife Debbie, Uniontown, grandchildren, Brittany Cooley and Justin Byers; sister, Sandy Gregory and husband Lee, Eighty Four, also survived by several nieces and nephews.
A Private Memorial Service will be held for her immediate family only.
Arrangements are under the direction of The Dearth Funeral Home of New Salem, PA. www.dearthfh.com
