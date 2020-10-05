Uniontown
Audrey McDowell, 83, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 30, 2020, and she is now in the presence of her Lord and loved ones. She was born October 19, 1936, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Andrew W. McDowell and Goldie Fletcher McDowell. Along with her parents, her five brothers and sisters, Louise Sutton, Edith Herniman, Andrew McDowell, Curt McDowell and Clyde McDowell, preceded her in death.
Left to enjoy the many memories of Audrey are her daughter, Shelly King Skomra of Falls Church, Va.; her grandchildren, Andrew Skomra and Rachel Skomra, who affectionately knew her as Mimi. She had 16 nieces and nephews, whom she loved very much and remained in touch with them. The youngest of seven children, Audrey lovingly leaves behind her older sister and very best friend, Goldie Zeller.
Audrey was a 1954 graduate of Uniontown High School and was a member of The Abundant Life Church. For more than 36 years, Audrey worked at the Bell Telephone Company as a facilities assigner. During her years there, she made many friends who have since retired. They kept in touch with each other, meeting regularly for a monthly breakfast.
Arrangements have been entrusted to ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. A memorial service will take place at a time her family and friends can safely celebrate Audrey's life together.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
