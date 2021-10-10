Smithfield
Audrey Smith Brownfield, of Smithfield, passed away in her home, with her family by her side, Wednesday, October 6, 2021.
She was born January 28, 1936, in Gilmore.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Raymond Smith Jr. and Macel Lee Crites Smith; sister, Orie Ruth Ford; brothers, Raymond Douglas Smith, Willard Smith and Morgan Smith; her husband, James E. Brownfield; two daughters, Donna Marie Brownfield and Renya Joy Lutz.
Surviving are two daughters, Barbara Ann Allhiser and husband Steve Allhiser, and Pamela Jean Barber and husband Tony Barber; son-in-law, Christopher Lutz; grandchildren, Michelle Barber, Charles Brandon Barber, James Nathaniel Brownfield, Kristy Lutz, Jason Lutz, Matthew Allhiser and Kyle Allhiser; great-grandchildren, Sandy Richards, Amber Earley, Pheona Angelo Gabriel Lutz, Caleb Albrite, Catherine Allhiser and Benjamin Allhiser; great-great-grandchildren, Mason Givens, Jadyn Givens and Zy'Yon Richards; siblings, Jean Nunery, Frank Smith, Lydia Nedrow, Macellee Moccaldi, Kathy Manges, Randy Smith and John Smith; and many nieces and nephews.
Audrey was a nursing assistant and was employed for more than 50 years in the Health Care System.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, October 11, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Tuesday, October 12, with Pastor Justin Moccaldi officiating.
Interment will follow in Pleasant View I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Smithfield.
