A memorial service for George Richard "Dick" Augustine, who died December 21, 2021, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 25, in the Addison United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Samuel McClintock officiating. Interment will follow in Addison Cemetery.
Friends will be received one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements by Humbert Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Confluence.
