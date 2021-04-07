McClellandtown
Austin E. Morgan, 90, of McClellandtown, died peacefully in Peroni's Personal Care Home, Thursday, April 1, 2021. He was born October 22, 1930, in Chester, W.Va., a son of Austin Scott Morgan and Amy Leona Mercer Morgan. In addition to his parents, Austin was also preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Smith Morgan in 2017.
Austin worked as a manager of a garage door installation company. He and his wife enjoyed traveling in their camper and flying his plane to many destinations. Austin also attended many farm and tractor shows and tinkering with his vehicles. He was a faithful member of the First Christian Church of New Salem.
Left to cherish Austin's memory are his brother, Franklin "Buddy" Morgan and girlfriend Bonnie of McClellandtown; a sister, Marian Werner of New England; a sister-in-law, Twilia Smith of Mt. Pleasant; a cousin, Debra and Arland Lamp of Chester; and close friends Mike and Kelly Sanders of McClellandtown.
Arrangements have been entrusted to FERGUSON-BROWNFIELD FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 78 Main Street, Smithfield. Services are private at his request.
The family would like to thank Peroni's Personal Care Home Staff and Amedysis Hospice for the special care given to Austin.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
