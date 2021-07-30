Uniontown
Austin James Novak, 22, of Uniontown, passed away unexpectedly, in his home, Sunday, July 25, 2021.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREAMTORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where the family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 29. Visitation continues from 10 until the 11 a.m. service celebrating Austin's life Friday, July 30, with the Rev. Dwight D. Umbel officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please bring donations to the funeral home to be made to Lemont Furnace Sportsman's Club for fish and game.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
