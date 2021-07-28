Uniontown
Austin James Novak, 22, of Uniontown, passed away unexpectedly, in his home, Sunday, July 25, 2021. He was born May 21, 1999, in Uniontown, a son of Robert G. Novak Jr. and Shelli Ann Huey Novak.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, James H. Huey; and great-grandparents Margaret and George Novak.
Austin was a 2017 graduate of Uniontown Area High School. When he was younger, he wrestled and played football. His real love was for the woods and hunting, especially turkeys. You could find him outside, in the woods putting out trail cams, hanging his and everyone else's tree stands, setting trap lines, or riding the quad. If you asked anyone, Austin was the life of the party; always the jokester, and the one making everyone else feel good. He would never turn down a goodtime, with a Busch in his hand. He loved music, would sing it at the top of his lungs, and never admit he sounded terrible. Austin would do anything for anyone even if it meant taking the shirt off his back.
Left to keep Austin's memory alive are his mom and dad, Robert G. Novak Jr. and Shelli Ann Huey Novak; sister and brother-in-law Ashley and Justin Kaminsky of Monroeville; brother Cody Novak and girlfriend Cortney Wallace of Lemont Furnace; and his nephew, Colton Novak, who was his pride and joy; grandmother Leona B. Huey of Waltersburg; grandfather Robert G. Novak Sr. of Uniontown; grandmother Shirley Jarzynka and husband Ed Jarzynka of Uniontown; great-grandmother Anne Marie Wilhelm of West Leisenring; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and buddies, especially Jason Wiltrout, Randy Sova, Corey Murray and Tanner Derosa.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREAMTORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where the family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 29, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. service celebrating Austin's life Friday, July 30, with the Rev. Dwight D. Umbel officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please bring donations to the funeral home to be made to Lemont Furnace Sportsman's Club for fish and game.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
