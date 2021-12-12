California
B. Kirk Holman, 70, of California died Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital.
Kirk is survived by his wife of nearly 42 years, Terri; a son, James; a brother-in-law, Henry; several dear cousins; and a most rambunctious beagle, Casper.
He was predeceased by a beloved son, Charles; and his parents, W. Byron and Merrell Edwards Holman.
Kirk was a gregarious man with a lot of friends. He had a loud and hearty laugh, and he enjoyed funny stories and jokes, listening to them, and telling them.
He was an intellectual man, an avid reader and was a lifelong learner, with particular interest in history, law, and politics. His knowledge of the political landscape made his opinions sought after and respected.
As befits his Welsh heritage, he loved singing, had a beautiful voice, and would randomly and loudly burst into song often startling the felines of the house.
He earned his Bachelor of Science from the University of Virginia, and later received his Master’s in Sociology from West Virginia University, and Juris Doctor from Duquesne University School of Law. He practiced law in California.
He was a devoted and lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church, where he joyfully sang with the choir and served as a member of Session.
He also sang with the Beesontown Singers. He was a member of the California Historical Society, Brownsville Masonic Lodge #60, and Mensa. He was recently appointed to the California Council of Trustees for the newly consolidated Pennsylvania Western University.
Details of a memorial service will be shared at a later date.
Contributions may be made in his memory to the First Presbyterian Church, 303 4th St. California, PA.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC, Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California.
Please visit mariscottifuneralhome.com to leave condolences and sign the register book.
