Uniontown
B. Lee Crable Hudgins, 88, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Beechwood Court.
Private memorial service will be held at the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, at 1 p.m. on May 13, 2023. Burial at Oaklawn Cemetery in Uniontown.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Saint John's Roman Catholic Church or the Uniontown Food Bank.
Please remember Lee in your prayers.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.