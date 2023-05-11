Uniontown
B. Lee Crable Hudgins, 88, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Beechwood Court.
Lee was born on September 19, 1934, to Marie O'Hern Crable and Theodore Johnson Crable in Uniontown.
After Lee graduated from South Union High School in 1952, she moved to Chesapeake Bay, Maryland, and worked at Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company as an Executive Assistant
In 1965, she met William Hudgins "Hudge" at Lusby, Maryland and enjoyed a blissful marriage for over 30 years. Lee and Hudge were members at the Chesapeake Country Club, where they were avid golfers. Lee scored a hole-in-one on two different occasions at their golf club.
Lee was an active member of the Summit Ladies Golf League here.
In addition, Lee was a proficient bowler and joined several leagues after they returned to the Uniontown area in 1995.
Lee was predeceased by her husband, William Hudgins; mother, Marie O'Hern Crable; father, Theodore Johnson Crable; sister, Maureen Crable Farnella; brother-in-law, Robert Farnella; and her brother, Robert Joseph Crable.
She is survived by her beloved sister, Carol Crable Corrado (Dr. Cataldo); and her brother, Theodore Johnson Crable, Jr. (Patricia); nieces, Tammy Farnella Boyle (Jack), Beth Farnella Carolla (Thomas), Nancy Farnella Smith, Catherine Corrado Frontz (Rick); nephew, Christopher Cataldo Corrado (Gretchen); nieces, Jennifer Crable, Sarah Crable Becks (Scott); nephew, Caleb Crable; and niece, Cassie Crable.
She always said that her pilgrimage with the Late Father Kiel to Medjugorje in Bosnia / Herzegovina was her most unforgettable memory.
Lee will be remembered as having a warm heart and that she loved her family and her friends very much.
Private memorial service will be held at the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, at 1 p.m. on May 13, 2023. Burial at Oaklawn Cemetery in Uniontown.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Saint John's Roman Catholic Church or the Uniontown Food Bank.
Please remember Lee in your prayers.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.